French Politics in Turmoil: Leftist Alliance Upsets Macron and Le Pen
French political parties are struggling to form a government after a hung parliament emerged in the second round of elections. The leftist alliance claimed the top position, defeating the far-right National Rally. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist group came second, leading to a divided parliament with uncertain future directions.
French political parties are facing a significant challenge to form a government after the second round of elections resulted in a hung parliament. A leftist alliance unexpectedly took the top spot, placing ahead of the far-right National Rally (RN). The results were a blow to Marine Le Pen's RN, which was projected to be the largest party, but placed only third.
This outcome also dealt a setback to centrist President Emmanuel Macron, whose ticket was earlier defeated in the European Parliament elections. With parliament now divided among three major groups—left, centrists, and the far-right—the future of governance in France remains uncertain.
The leftist alliance, advocating policies such as capping prices on essential goods and raising the minimum wage, immediately expressed its intent to govern. However, the alliance lacks an absolute majority, complicating its path forward.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women Rally Against Far-Right Ahead of French Elections
Jordan Bardella Eyes EU Budget Cuts: National Rally's Bold Move
Will Marine Le Pen's National Rally Transform France's Fiscal Landscape?
European Shares Steady Amid Mining Slump and French Elections
Marine Le Pen's National Rally Vows Fiscal Discipline Amid Political Shift