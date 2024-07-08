French Politics in Turmoil: Leftist Alliance Upsets Macron and Le Pen

French political parties are facing a significant challenge to form a government after the second round of elections resulted in a hung parliament. A leftist alliance unexpectedly took the top spot, placing ahead of the far-right National Rally (RN). The results were a blow to Marine Le Pen's RN, which was projected to be the largest party, but placed only third.

This outcome also dealt a setback to centrist President Emmanuel Macron, whose ticket was earlier defeated in the European Parliament elections. With parliament now divided among three major groups—left, centrists, and the far-right—the future of governance in France remains uncertain.

The leftist alliance, advocating policies such as capping prices on essential goods and raising the minimum wage, immediately expressed its intent to govern. However, the alliance lacks an absolute majority, complicating its path forward.

