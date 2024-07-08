Left Menu

Milei's Risky Foreign Policy: Choosing Controversy Over Diplomacy

Argentine President Javier Milei opted for a political rally with former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over a crucial regional trade summit, escalating tensions with Brazil. This provocative foreign policy, centered on hard-right alliances, has strained Argentina's international relations and could impact the nation's economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 08-07-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 04:34 IST
Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei chose a political rally in Brazil over a regional trade summit, further straining relations with Brazil. Milei headlined Brazil's CPAC alongside former President Jair Bolsonaro, while skipping the Mercosur summit. This decision has intensified Milei's feud with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The move is seen as part of Milei's provocative foreign policy, favoring hard-right alliances over diplomatic conventions. His actions have drawn criticism and heightened tensions, risking Argentina's economic and political stability. Milei has previously clashed with left-leaning leaders, further isolating Argentina on the global stage.

Experts warn that Milei's strategy may backfire, as Argentina relies heavily on Brazil for trade and economic support. Domestic pressures are mounting, with Argentina's local currency hitting historic lows. Polls suggest that Milei's 'rockstar' diplomacy is losing favor among Argentines who feel abandoned amidst the nation's economic crises.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

