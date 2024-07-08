Bernie Sanders Sets Conditions for Biden's Election Support

Senator Bernie Sanders, leader of the progressive movement, outlined a series of conditions on Sunday for supporting incumbent President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

''We need a strong agenda that benefits working families and not just wealthy campaign contributors. The American people want change,'' Sanders stated. He described this change as a choice between Trump's policies or ones that benefit working families. Sanders emphasized that Biden and the Democrats could secure victory by addressing the needs of the working class.

The statement is particularly significant given the Biden campaign's current struggles, highlighted by the president's underperformance in the June 27 debate. Sanders detailed his conditions, including tackling corporate greed, raising the minimum wage, expanding Medicare, and making the child tax credit permanent.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)