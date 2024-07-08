Left Menu

French Left Prevails in High-Stakes Election, Faces Uncertain Future

A coalition of the French left won the most seats in recent legislative elections, leading to a hung Parliament and potential political paralysis. The centrist alliance of President Macron and the far-right National Rally fell short of victories, raising uncertainties about France’s future governance and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2024 07:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 07:20 IST
French Left Prevails in High-Stakes Election, Faces Uncertain Future
  • Country:
  • France

A coalition of the French left emerged victorious in Sunday's high-stakes legislative elections, beating back a far-right surge but failing to secure a majority. This unexpected outcome leaves France, a cornerstone of the European Union and the Olympic host country, on the brink of a hung Parliament and potential political paralysis.

The political upheaval threatens to unsettle markets and the French economy, which is the second-largest in the EU. It also poses significant implications for the ongoing war in Ukraine, global diplomacy, and Europe's economic stability.

The legislative election, called by President Emmanuel Macron on June 9 following a far-right surge in European Parliament voting, aimed to provide 'clarification'. However, official results indicate that the gamble has backfired. None of the three major blocs managed to secure the 289 seats needed to control the 577-seat National Assembly, France's more dominant legislative chamber.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024