Hemant Soren Moves Confidence Motion in Jharkhand Assembly Amid Political Tensions

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has initiated a confidence motion in the state assembly. The Speaker, Rabindra Nath Mahto, allocated one hour for debate. The JMM, Congress, and RJD are optimistic, while the BJP remains skeptical. The 81-member assembly currently holds 76 members, with the ruling coalition presenting a support list of 44 MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:40 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday moved a confidence motion in the state assembly.

The Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly, Rabindra Nath Mahto, provided an hour-long window for debate on the motion.

Legislators from JMM, Congress, and RJD voiced their confidence in passing the floor test, but the BJP contended that it would be a challenging feat.

Hemant Soren assumed the role of chief minister on July 4, following the resignation of his predecessor Champai Soren.

Previously, Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as chief minister just before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31.

The strength of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly stands at 76. The ruling alliance, consisting of JMM, Congress, and RJD, provided a support list of 44 MLAs to the Governor when Hemant Soren laid claim to forming the government on July 3.

