Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camp in Manipur: A Humanitarian Outreach
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp in Manipur's Jiribam district, where he interacted with displaced persons. He previously visited a camp in Assam to meet violence-affected individuals, before heading to Jiribam to continue his humanitarian outreach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:49 IST
- India
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a relief camp in Manipur's Jiribam district, a party leader said.
Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp and talked to the inmates, he said.
Gandhi had earlier visited a relief camp in Assam and interacted with violence-affected people after which he headed for Jiribam by road, he added.
