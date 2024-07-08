Left Menu

Hungary's PM Viktor Orban to Attend NATO Summit After Beijing Discussions

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to participate in a NATO summit. This decision follows his recent discussions in Beijing on a Chinese peace plan for Ukraine.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to attend the NATO summit in Washington this week, according to an announcement from his government office on Monday.

Orban's attendance at the summit follows his recent trip to Beijing where he engaged in discussions about a Chinese peace plan for Ukraine.

This NATO meeting is expected to address various geopolitical issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

