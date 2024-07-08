Left Menu

Europe Breathes Sigh of Relief as Le Pen's Far-Right Fails in France

France's allies heave a sigh of relief as Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally loses a snap election, preventing a far-right shift in the eurozone's second-largest economy. However, a fragmented parliament poses new challenges for Europe. The mixed reactions underline concerns about future EU relations and policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:40 IST
Marine Le Pen

France's allies breathed a collective sigh of relief on Monday after Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally lost a highly-anticipated snap election. The outcome spared Europe from a potential far-right government in one of its key economies, but the resulting fragmented parliament could introduce new challenges and uncertainties.

Ukraine's allies, in particular, feared that a Le Pen-led France would adopt a lenient stance on Moscow, potentially curtailing military aid to Kyiv. While Le Pen's defeat alleviates these fears momentarily, it signals an uneasy cohabitation with President Emmanuel Macron, heralding potential instability within the French government.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck expressed relief at avoiding a right-wing landslide, stressing that the election's outcome presents significant challenges, notably for European unity and Franco-German relations. Many across Europe and the EU were relieved, though cautious, noting it remains uncertain how this fragile political landscape will affect future European policies and cooperation.

