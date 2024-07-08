Macron Retains Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister Amid Political Shifts

In a significant political move, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that Gabriel Attal would remain in his position as Prime Minister despite the governing party losing its majority in the recent parliamentary elections to the left-wing bloc.

'The President has asked Gabriel Attal to remain prime minister for the time being in order to ensure the country's stability,' read a statement from Macron's office. Attal had initially indicated his intention to resign following the election outcomes, adhering to French political traditions, but mentioned he was willing to continue as a caretaker if needed.

This decision aims to maintain governmental stability during a period of considerable political transition in France.

