Macron Retains Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister Amid Political Shifts
French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to keep Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister despite the government's party losing its majority in recent elections. Attal had offered his resignation but is staying on for stability. This decision follows France’s political traditions in times of change.
In a significant political move, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that Gabriel Attal would remain in his position as Prime Minister despite the governing party losing its majority in the recent parliamentary elections to the left-wing bloc.
'The President has asked Gabriel Attal to remain prime minister for the time being in order to ensure the country's stability,' read a statement from Macron's office. Attal had initially indicated his intention to resign following the election outcomes, adhering to French political traditions, but mentioned he was willing to continue as a caretaker if needed.
This decision aims to maintain governmental stability during a period of considerable political transition in France.
