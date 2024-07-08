Macron's Gamble Backfires: French Government in Limbo After Chaotic Election

French President Emmanuel Macron has turned down Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's resignation, requesting him to remain temporarily at the head of the government after election outcomes left the country in political disarray.

Sunday's vote resulted in a fragmented legislature divided along left, center, and far-right lines, leaving no single faction with a majority required to form a stable government. This development poses risks to the European Union's second-largest economy just weeks before the Paris Olympics.

Macron's gamble on snap elections aimed at bringing clarity instead exposed deeper political turmoil. The nation's main share index fluctuated, reflecting market concerns over a potential far-right or leftist coalition victory.

Prime Minister Attal, who was appointed by Macron just seven months ago, had offered his resignation amidst the chaos, but Macron urged him to stay to maintain stability. The election results have left no clear path for a new government, complicating negotiations among newly elected lawmakers.

International reactions to the election results were mixed. The political deadlock could have significant implications for the war in Ukraine, global diplomacy, and Europe's economic stability.

The National Assembly showed fragmented results: the New Popular Front leftist coalition in first place with just over 180 seats, Macron's centrist alliance with over 160 seats, and Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally with more than 140 seats.

Macron, with three years left in his presidential term, faces mounting criticism for his decision that led to this electoral impasse. The political standoff has sparked widespread public dissent highlighted by issues like inflation, crime, and immigration.

Despite the turmoil, leftist coalition supporters celebrated in Paris, embracing the election results as a rejection of the far-right. However, skepticism remains about the coalition's ability to form a stable government without alienating key allies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)