BJP govt has neither taken any positive initiative to restore peace, nor has PM visited Manipur: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

As Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal to meet victims in the ethnic violence-hit state, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has neither taken any positive initiative to restore peace nor has the Prime Minister visited Manipur. In a post on X she shared, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji today met the victims of violence in Manipur and consoled and encouraged them. Manipur has been in the grip of violence for more than a year. Hundreds of people have lost their lives. Thousands of people are living in relief camps. But the BJP government at the Centre has neither taken any positive initiative to restore peace nor has the Prime Minister visited Manipur."

She further stated that this was Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Manipur. She further said, "This is Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Manipur since unrest broke out. With a message of peace and love, he assured the people of the state that we are with you in every situation."

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Imphal airport earlier this afternoon to visit relief camps here and will call upon Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey this evening. He is scheduled to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 5.30 pm. after which he will address a press conference at the Manipur Congress office at 6.15 pm.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp and offered support to the victims of violence there. The official handle of the Congress party posted on X, "LoP Rahul Gandhi visits Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, meets victims of violence and offers support in their darkest hour. His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people's cause."

Rahul Gandhi will shortly visit the relief camp at Sadbhavna Mandap, in Tuibong, Churachandpur district in Manipur. Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

PM Modi, during his address in the Rajya Sabha last week, reaffirmed that the central government is making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. "The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people have been arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur," PM Modi said. (ANI)

