Left Menu

US Politics in Turmoil as Climate Change Scorches West and Hurricane Beryl Disrupts Flights

Current US news covers Democrats' concerns over Joe Biden's reelection bid, extreme heat across the West, Hurricane Beryl's impact on flights, an ESG investing rule challenge, Kamala Harris's potential candidacy, Biden's Pennsylvania visit amid calls to step down, and Bob Menendez's corruption trial nearing closing arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:29 IST
US Politics in Turmoil as Climate Change Scorches West and Hurricane Beryl Disrupts Flights
Joe Biden

Current headlines highlight pressing issues in the United States. Congressional Democrats, alarmed by President Joe Biden's reelection challenges, are strategizing their next steps. Concerns grow as Biden's campaign weaknesses threaten their goal to secure a House majority come November.

Simultaneously, the US West grapples with record-breaking heat, with roughly 36 million people experiencing extreme temperatures due to a heat dome exacerbated by climate change. This phenomenon underscores the ongoing climatic crisis and its dire impacts on American life.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Beryl has caused significant disruption, leading to the cancellation of over 1,300 flights in Texas and leaving thousands without power. As federal regulations face scrutiny with the ESG investing rule challenge, other political developments include Kamala Harris's potential presidential run and the culmination of Senator Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024