US Politics in Turmoil as Climate Change Scorches West and Hurricane Beryl Disrupts Flights

Current headlines highlight pressing issues in the United States. Congressional Democrats, alarmed by President Joe Biden's reelection challenges, are strategizing their next steps. Concerns grow as Biden's campaign weaknesses threaten their goal to secure a House majority come November.

Simultaneously, the US West grapples with record-breaking heat, with roughly 36 million people experiencing extreme temperatures due to a heat dome exacerbated by climate change. This phenomenon underscores the ongoing climatic crisis and its dire impacts on American life.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Beryl has caused significant disruption, leading to the cancellation of over 1,300 flights in Texas and leaving thousands without power. As federal regulations face scrutiny with the ESG investing rule challenge, other political developments include Kamala Harris's potential presidential run and the culmination of Senator Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

