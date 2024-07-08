Devastating Missile Strikes: Ukraine Under Fire

A Russian missile strike rocked Ukraine on Monday, claiming at least 31 lives and injuring 154 others. One of the missiles hit a children's hospital in Kyiv, prompting frantic rescue operations amid the rubble.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, more than 40 missiles targeted five cities, striking residential and public infrastructure. Ukraine's air force intercepted 30 missiles but couldn't prevent significant casualties and destruction.

The city of Kryvyi Rih saw 10 deaths and 47 injuries, while Kyiv recorded seven fatalities. Children and medical workers were among the injured, underlining the attacks' indiscriminate nature.

Western leaders are set to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine at a NATO summit in Washington starting Tuesday. As the humanitarian crisis deepens, international condemnation of Russia's actions intensifies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)