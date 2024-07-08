Left Menu

Devastating Missile Strikes: Ukraine Under Fire

A Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed at least 31 people and injured 154 on Monday. Strikes hit key locations including a children's hospital in Kyiv, resulting in significant casualties and damage. The attack highlights the ongoing conflict's human toll as Western leaders prepare for a three-day NATO summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:54 IST
Devastating Missile Strikes: Ukraine Under Fire
AI Generated Representative Image

A Russian missile strike rocked Ukraine on Monday, claiming at least 31 lives and injuring 154 others. One of the missiles hit a children's hospital in Kyiv, prompting frantic rescue operations amid the rubble.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, more than 40 missiles targeted five cities, striking residential and public infrastructure. Ukraine's air force intercepted 30 missiles but couldn't prevent significant casualties and destruction.

The city of Kryvyi Rih saw 10 deaths and 47 injuries, while Kyiv recorded seven fatalities. Children and medical workers were among the injured, underlining the attacks' indiscriminate nature.

Western leaders are set to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine at a NATO summit in Washington starting Tuesday. As the humanitarian crisis deepens, international condemnation of Russia's actions intensifies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024