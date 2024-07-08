Left Menu

Rajeev Shukla Urges Firm Action on Punjab's Law and Order, Criticizes BJP

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla expressed concerns about Punjab's deteriorating law-and-order situation, urging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take firm action. He criticized the BJP for misleading the public and claimed shortfalls in the government’s handling of Jammu and Kashmir. Shukla also defended Rahul Gandhi and discussed the Congress Party's position in upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:58 IST
Rajeev Shukla Urges Firm Action on Punjab's Law and Order, Criticizes BJP
Rajeev Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Monday raised alarms over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, urging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take decisive action.

Opposition members have criticized the Mann-led AAP government, particularly after recent violent incidents like the attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar in Ludhiana. Shukla emphasized the need for the Punjab government to control crime to prevent growing public discontent.

Shukla also touched on other key issues, such as Prime Minister Modi's ongoing visit to Russia and unfulfilled promises regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Shukla asserted the Congress's strong position in Haryana, refuting former party leader Kiran Choudhry's allegations of a weak organizational structure. He predicted a significant victory for the Congress in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls and the Himachal Pradesh bypolls.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024