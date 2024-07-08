Rajeev Shukla Urges Firm Action on Punjab's Law and Order, Criticizes BJP
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla expressed concerns about Punjab's deteriorating law-and-order situation, urging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take firm action. He criticized the BJP for misleading the public and claimed shortfalls in the government’s handling of Jammu and Kashmir. Shukla also defended Rahul Gandhi and discussed the Congress Party's position in upcoming Haryana assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Monday raised alarms over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, urging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take decisive action.
Opposition members have criticized the Mann-led AAP government, particularly after recent violent incidents like the attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar in Ludhiana. Shukla emphasized the need for the Punjab government to control crime to prevent growing public discontent.
Shukla also touched on other key issues, such as Prime Minister Modi's ongoing visit to Russia and unfulfilled promises regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Shukla asserted the Congress's strong position in Haryana, refuting former party leader Kiran Choudhry's allegations of a weak organizational structure. He predicted a significant victory for the Congress in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls and the Himachal Pradesh bypolls.
