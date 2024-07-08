Left Menu

President-elect Pezeshkian Reaffirms Iran’s Anti-Israel Stance

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's President-elect, reaffirmed the nation's anti-Israel stance, emphasizing support for resistance movements in the region. His comments, directed at Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, suggest no change in Iran's regional policies. The statement follows the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, resulting in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:55 IST
President-elect Pezeshkian Reaffirms Iran’s Anti-Israel Stance

President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's anti-Israel stance on Monday, asserting that resistance movements across the region will not allow Israel's 'criminal policies' towards the Palestinians to continue. 'The Islamic Republic has always supported the resistance of the people of the region against the illegitimate Zionist regime,' Pezeshkian said in a message to Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The comments indicate no change in the regional policies of the incoming government under the relatively moderate Pezeshkian who defeated his hardline rival in last week's runoff election. 'I am certain that the resistance movements in the region will not allow this regime to continue its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations of the region,' Iranian media quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah and the Palestinian Sunni Muslim Hamas are part of a group of Iranian-backed factions in the region known as the Axis of Resistance. Israel did not immediately comment on Pezeshkian's remarks.

Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza began after the Islamist militant group that governs the Palestinian enclave led an attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive and nearly 88,000 have been wounded, according to the Gaza health ministry.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024