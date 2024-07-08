Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Visits RSS Headquarters, Pays Tribute at Dr Hedgewar Memorial

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the RSS headquarters in Reshimbagh, Nagpur, and paid tribute at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir. He shared the news on social media platform X and was accompanied by key functionaries of the Sangh during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Visits RSS Headquarters, Pays Tribute at Dr Hedgewar Memorial
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited the RSS headquarters in Reshimbagh, Nagpur.

During the visit, Yadav paid tribute at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, honoring the founding leader of the organization.

He disclosed this visit on social media platform X, accompanied by prominent Sangh functionaries.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024