Madhya Pradesh CM Visits RSS Headquarters, Pays Tribute at Dr Hedgewar Memorial
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the RSS headquarters in Reshimbagh, Nagpur, and paid tribute at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir. He shared the news on social media platform X and was accompanied by key functionaries of the Sangh during his visit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited the RSS headquarters in Reshimbagh, Nagpur.
During the visit, Yadav paid tribute at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, honoring the founding leader of the organization.
He disclosed this visit on social media platform X, accompanied by prominent Sangh functionaries.
