NATO Allies Confident in Biden Ahead of Summit
The White House assured that NATO allies coming to Washington for a summit this week do not need reassurance about President Joe Biden's ability to fulfill his duties, despite his shaky debate performance against Donald Trump last month. White House spokesperson John Kirby stated that allies are enthusiastic about the summit.
The White House has stated that NATO allies attending a summit in Washington this week do not require reassurance about President Joe Biden's capabilities, despite his recent uneven debate performance against Donald Trump.
'We're not picking up any signs of that from our allies at all. Quite the contrary,' White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. 'They're very excited about this summit,' Kirby added.
