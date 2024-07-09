Left Menu

NATO Allies Confident in Biden Ahead of Summit

The White House assured that NATO allies coming to Washington for a summit this week do not need reassurance about President Joe Biden's ability to fulfill his duties, despite his shaky debate performance against Donald Trump last month. White House spokesperson John Kirby stated that allies are enthusiastic about the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:15 IST
NATO Allies Confident in Biden Ahead of Summit
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has stated that NATO allies attending a summit in Washington this week do not require reassurance about President Joe Biden's capabilities, despite his recent uneven debate performance against Donald Trump.

'We're not picking up any signs of that from our allies at all. Quite the contrary,' White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. 'They're very excited about this summit,' Kirby added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024