Senator Bob Menendez Faces Corruption Allegations in Court

Bob Menendez "put his power up for sale" in exchange for bribes, a prosecutor stated at the closing of the New Jersey Democrat's corruption trial on Monday.

Federal prosecutors argued that Menendez accepted substantial bribes, including gold bars and cash, over a period of more than seven weeks of testimony. In return, Menendez reportedly helped Egypt secure U.S. military aid and supported the legal and business interests of associates.

"It wasn't enough for him to be one of the most powerful people in Washington," prosecutor Paul Monteleoni said, highlighting the luxurious life Menendez allegedly led. The prosecution displayed gold bars and over $480,000 in cash found in Menendez's home to the jurors.

Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty to 16 charges including bribery and fraud, has shifted blame towards his wife, Nadine, also accused and set for a separate trial.

His political career appears to be in jeopardy, as he resigned from the foreign relations committee and is running for re-election as an independent, despite long odds. The jury also heard testimonies of corrupt deals, including one where Menendez allegedly shielded associates from state probes in exchange for a luxury car.

Menendez's defense claims the gold was in Nadine's possession and he stored cash at home due to distrust in banks, stemming from their family history as Cuban immigrants. He declined to testify, with his sister supporting the defense.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)