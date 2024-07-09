Biden Insists on Reelection Amid Party Concerns

President Joe Biden vowed to continue his reelection bid on Monday, addressing doubts from fellow Democrats about his candidacy's impact on the party's chances in the November 5 U.S. election.

At 81, Biden encouraged any doubters to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention, asserting, "I am not going anywhere," during a phone call to MSNBC's Morning Joe program. He reiterated this stance to donors later. Concerns about Biden's age and ability, coupled with his recent debate performance against Donald Trump, have spurred some congressional Democrats to ask him to step down. However, Biden's doctor confirmed his good health as of February.

Despite securing enough delegates for the nomination, Biden faces increasing pressure within the party. Representative Steven Horsford and others defended his candidacy, yet a recent poll revealed significant doubt among Democratic voters. As Biden prepares for a NATO meeting, his campaign's viability remains under scrutiny.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)