Biden's Re-election Bid Faces Internal Party Turmoil

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his reelection campaign on Monday, pushing back against concerns from fellow Democrats that his persistence could cost their party the White House and Congress in the upcoming Nov. 5 U.S. election.

Biden, 81, invited any doubters to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention in August, emphasizing, "The bottom line here is that I am not going anywhere." He reiterated this message to donors during a private call later in the day, according to sources.

This week marks a critical juncture for Biden as he attempts to bolster a campaign on the defensive since a shaky debate with Republican Donald Trump. Amid poor approval ratings, some Democratic lawmakers worry about the potential impact on their Senate and House prospects. However, Biden's recent health evaluations disprove speculation about his ability to serve another term.

