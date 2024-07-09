Biden and Starmer to Discuss Global Issues in Historic White House Meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to have his first in-person meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at the White House on Wednesday, a milestone announced by the White House on Monday.

Thursday will see Biden host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit held in Washington this week, confirmed national security spokesperson John Kirby. The purpose of Biden's discussions with Starmer is to emphasize the significance of strengthening the special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K., according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

The leaders will deliberate on U.S.-UK cooperation on a variety of issues, including the Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Gaza situation, and preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. They will also address threats from Iranian-backed Houthis to commercial shipping, and further collaboration on advanced technologies, climate change, and clean energy solutions.

