President Yoon Vetoes Controversial Bill Amidst Political Tensions

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed a bill on Tuesday mandating a special counsel probe into allegations of interference by military officials and the presidential office in an internal investigation concerning the death of a marine last year.

During his visit to the United States for a NATO summit, Yoon endorsed a motion returning the bill to the National Assembly for reconsideration, according to his office. The opposition parties, which control the assembly, would need at least eight members from Yoon's People Power Party to defect to secure the two-thirds majority required to override the veto.

Yoon's office criticized the bill as politically driven. "There should be no more political abuse of the unfortunate death of a Marine who was called by the country and died in the line of duty," stated a spokesperson from the presidential office.

The bill was previously passed by the parliament but was boycotted by Yoon's People Power Party members. In May, Yoon vetoed a similar opposition-led bill. Yoon has exercised his veto power 15 times since taking office, one of the highest in the country's democratic history, further straining relations with the parliamentary opposition and hindering his conservative agenda.

Over 1.3 million people have signed a petition calling for Yoon's impeachment on the National Assembly's website since June 20. Meanwhile, police announced they would not charge a Marine division commander in connection with the marine's death but referred six officers to the prosecution, sparking criticism from the main opposition Democratic Party.

