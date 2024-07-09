Mahua Moitra Accuses Union Minister Shantanu Thakur of Smuggling Facilitation
TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused Union Minister Shantanu Thakur of facilitating smugglers at the India-Bangladesh border by issuing passes for transporting beef. The BJP leader dismissed the claims as baseless, arguing that the passes are meant to address local issues. Moitra shared images and videos on social media to support her allegations.
In a severe allegation, TMC MP Mahua Moitra has accused Union Minister Shantanu Thakur of facilitating smugglers at the India-Bangladesh border by issuing 'passes' for illicit activities. Moitra posted an image on social media purportedly showing a letter signed by Thakur, alleging it allowed the transport of three kilograms of beef.
Union Minister Shantanu Thakur, known for his influence in the Matua community, has firmly dismissed these allegations as 'baseless'. 'Why would someone smuggle only three kgs of beef? Isn't that absurd? The passes are issued to tackle local issues in border areas,' Thakur responded.
Moitra further backed her claims by sharing a post from TMC IT Cell's general secretary, Nilanjan Das, featuring a video of a person named Jiyarul Ghazi, in whose name the controversial pass was allegedly issued.
