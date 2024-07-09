97-Year-Old Judge Loses Bid to Return to Court Amid Fitness Concerns

A 97-year-old federal judge, Pauline Newman, lost her bid to return to work after a lawsuit challenging her suspension was dismissed. Her suspension arose from concerns about her cognitive and physical fitness.

Newman filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, citing a violation of constitutional due process rights under the 1980 Judicial Conduct and Disability Act. However, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled against Newman.

Newman's attorney indicated plans to appeal. This case highlights rare public disputes over judicial fitness, especially given Newman's prominent role in patent law since her 1984 appointment by President Ronald Reagan.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)