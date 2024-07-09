Left Menu

Republican National Convention Set to Nominate Trump Amid High Stakes Milwaukee Gathering

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will officially nominate Donald Trump as their presidential candidate. Spanning July 15-18, the event aims to galvanize the party ahead of the November election with speeches and policy highlights. Trump's running mate will also be announced, and key themes include immigration, the economy, and crime.

Next week, Donald Trump will be officially nominated at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a four-day event designed to energize the party's base as the November 5 presidential election approaches. The convention will feature televised speeches from rising Republican figures and Trump's chosen running mate, while showcasing the party's stances on abortion, immigration, and the economy.

The main activities will take place from July 15-18 at the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. Over 50,000 attendees, including hundreds of international journalists, are expected. Party delegates from all states and U.S. territories will officially nominate candidates for president and vice president. Trump's nomination is anticipated as a formality after securing most delegates earlier this year.

The selection of Milwaukee is strategic; Wisconsin is a key swing state pivotal for the November election outcome. Despite Trump's past critical remarks about the city, his campaign emphasizes concern over crime and voter fraud. With historic policy themes and promises, the convention aims to draw significant attention and rally national support for the Republican agenda.

