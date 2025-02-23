Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister Unveils Record-Setting Vimana Gopuram

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy unveiled the tallest gold-plated 'Vimana Gopuram' at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Standing at 50.5 feet and plated with 68 kg of gold, it's a record in India. The dedication took place during the 'Mahakumbhabhishekam' ritual, overseen by Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:51 IST
On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed the newly gold-plated 'Vimana Gopuram' at the revered Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta.

The ceremony marked a milestone as the 'Vimana Gopuram,' rising to 50.5 feet, was recognized as the tallest of its kind in the nation. An extensive 68 kg of gold was utilized in the lavish gold plating, extending over 10,759 square feet, according to an official statement.

Conducted under the guidance of Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy, the 31st pontiff of Vanamamalai Mutt, the ritual included special pujas performed by the CM to honor Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Revanth Reddy, who also participated in the 'Mahakumbhabhishekam' event, received blessings from Vedic scholars in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

