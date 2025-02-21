Senate Debates Sweeping GOP Bill Amidst Tax Cut Tug-of-War
The U.S. Senate initiated debate on a Republican bill focused on immigration, energy, and defense, defying President Trump's preference for a comprehensive House bill with significant tax cuts. Republicans push forward despite Democratic resistance, aiming for an early legislative victory with potential setbacks for Trump's sweeping tax reforms.
The United States Senate commenced discussions on Thursday on a Republican-proposed bill aimed at advancing President Donald Trump's key priorities in immigration, energy, and defense. This move comes despite Trump's recommendation to prioritize a House bill that includes extensive tax cuts.
Senate Republicans plan to push the bill forward, bypassing Democratic opposition as they pursue an early legislative win for the Trump administration. Democrats, lacking the numbers to outright block the bill, pledged to prolong the debate, framing the proposal as a transfer of wealth to the affluent at the expense of American families.
The bill's adoption is seen as crucial to unlocking the legislative mechanism required to pass Trump's agenda without Democratic support. Both chambers of Congress must endorse the same budget resolution for this to happen, with the Senate's version proposing increased spending across four years to enhance border security, deregulate energy, and bolster military funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
