High-Stakes Bypolls: Voting Kicks Off in Uttarakhand's Manglaur and Badrinath Constituencies

Voting for bypolls to Manglaur and Badrinath assembly constituencies is underway in Uttarakhand.

Polling began at 8 am on Wednesday and will go on till 6 pm, election officials here said.

The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year. The Badrinath seat fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and switched to the BJP in March this year.

