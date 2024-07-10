High-Stakes Bypolls: Voting Kicks Off in Uttarakhand's Manglaur and Badrinath Constituencies
Voting for the bypolls in Manglaur and Badrinath assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand has begun. The elections were prompted by the death of BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari and the resignation of Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari. Results will be announced on July 13.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Voting for bypolls to Manglaur and Badrinath assembly constituencies is underway in Uttarakhand.
Polling began at 8 am on Wednesday and will go on till 6 pm, election officials here said.
The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year. The Badrinath seat fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and switched to the BJP in March this year.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement