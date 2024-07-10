SDF MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha Joins SKM in Landmark Political Shift

Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, the sole MLA from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), officially joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his pleasure on Facebook, remarking, ''I am pleased to meet the Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly from the 23-Syari Constituency, Shri Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, at my official residence, Mintokgang, today. He has officially joined our SKM family.''

Tamang noted that Lamtha had previously raised concerns about the welfare of his constituency, which will now be addressed as part of SKM's comprehensive development plans.

Lamtha, who wasn't available for comments on his decision, had defeated senior SKM leader and education minister Kunga Nima Lepcha by 1,314 votes in the recent assembly polls. Speculations about his switch to SKM had been rife since the election results were announced on June 2.

When asked about his future plans, Lamtha stated, ''I will determine the next steps after consulting the people.''

The SKM secured 31 seats in the assembly polls, while the opposition SDF won just one seat. Currently, all 30 occupied seats in the legislative assembly belong to SKM. Two seats remain vacant following the resignations of Chief Minister Tamang from the Soreng-Chakung constituency and his wife Krishna Kumari Rai from the Namchi-Singhithang seat. Tamang, having been elected from two constituencies, has chosen to represent Rhenock.

