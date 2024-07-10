Norway Pledges Six F-16 Fighter Jets to Aid Ukraine
Norway announced its intent to donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2024, bolstering Kyiv's defense against Russian attacks. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store emphasized the importance of these jets for Ukraine. Norway, after replacing its older F-16 fleet with newer models, joins other European nations in supporting Ukraine militarily.
Norway will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend itself from Russian attacks, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Wednesday, adding that the jets will be important for Kyiv.
Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge against Russian firepower.
No date was announced as to when Norway will donate the six jets, but Gahr Store said, "we aim to start the donations during 2024." He said Kyiv's "ability to defend itself against attacks from the air is absolutely crucial in its defensive battle against Russia." Last year Gahr Store said during a trip to Kyiv that Norway would donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine but didn't specify how many.
After 42 years of service, the Nordic NATO member phased out its aging fleet of F-16 fighters in 2021 and is replacing them with new F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets.
Norway is the third European country after the Netherlands and Denmark to donate F-16 planes to Ukraine.
Oil-rich Norway is one of the world's biggest donors to Ukraine.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
