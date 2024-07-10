Macron Calls for Unity Amid Parliamentary Gridlock
French President Emmanuel Macron asked mainstream parties to form a majority in the National Assembly after a snap election led to parliamentary gridlock. Macron emphasized the need for 'republican values' and hinted at excluding far-right and far-left parties from the coalition.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called on mainstream parties to unite and form a solid majority in the National Assembly, marking his first public address since Sunday's snap election resulted in parliamentary gridlock.
The snap election, which Macron had called unexpectedly after losing to the far-right National Rally (RN) in June's European elections, has left France in a precarious situation with three politically divergent blocs and no clear route to government formation.
In a letter to regional newspapers, Macron, who faces dwindling popularity, urged mainstream parties upholding 'republican values' to come together in a governing coalition. He also indicated his preference to pick a prime minister from this coalition, implicitly suggesting the exclusion of far-left and far-right parties.
