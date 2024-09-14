Knife Attack on Comoros President Azali Assoumani at Religious Leader's Funeral
The president of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, was 'slightly injured' in a knife attack at a religious leader's funeral. The attacker was arrested, and a civilian protector was also injured. Assoumani, who faced controversy over his re-election, has a history rooted in military leadership following a 1999 coup.
- Country:
- Comoros
The president of the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, was slightly injured during a knife attack while attending the funeral of a religious leader, according to his office.
President Assoumani's injuries were minor, and he has since returned home. The suspect was apprehended by security forces, though details about the attacker remain undisclosed.
Government minister Aboubacar Said Anli mentioned that another civilian was injured in the incident while intervening to protect the president. Reelected amid fraud allegations, Assoumani, a former military leader, initially came to power in a 1999 coup. Comoros has seen multiple coups since its independence from France in 1975.
(With inputs from agencies.)
