Hundreds Mourn Turkish-American Activist Killed in West Bank

Hundreds of people, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags, gathered for the funeral of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist slain in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The ceremony, held in the Turkish Aegean coastal city of Didim, saw attendance from Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, and CHP leader Ozgur Ozel.

A guard of honor carried Eygi's coffin, draped with a Turkish flag. 'The blood of Ayşenur Eygi is as sacred as that of every Palestinian martyred, and we will follow it until the end. As the Turkish nation, we are fully committed. As a state, we are fully committed,' said Kurtulmus.

Eygi was killed on September 6 during a protest against West Bank settlement expansion. Israel acknowledged its troops shot her but termed it an unintentional act during a violent demonstration. Turkey demanded international arrest warrants for those responsible, while U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the incident. Prayers were held for Eygi in various Turkish cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.

