BJP MP Accuses Congress of Assaulting Journalist in US

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday criticized an alleged incident in which a journalist was reportedly assaulted by an aide of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the US after being asked a question regarding Bangladeshi Hindus. Trivedi remarked that the incident reflects the true mindset of the Congress party. "During Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US, a journalist was assaulted, his phone was confiscated, and his interview was forcibly deleted. This shows the real mentality of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi travels abroad after every parliamentary session, makes anti-India statements, and meets individuals with anti-India agendas," Trivedi stated.

The BJP leader also condemned Gandhi for his remarks about casteism in the media during a recent event in the US. "He speaks about casteism in the media to demoralize Indian journalists, and then his team assaults them in the US. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, on whose orders was this done? The Opposition gains a little power, and we already see the arrogance--Congress workers assaulting people when asked questions. Why were you provoked by a question related to Bangladeshi Hindus?" Trivedi added.

During his visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi had spoken about scrapping the reservation system in India once the country becomes a "fair place." This was during an interaction with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on 9 September. He also reiterated the need for a caste census, arguing that 90 percent of the country's population--OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis--lacks adequate representation, which he described as the "elephant in the room."

"When we talk about the capture of institutions, businesses, and the media, the elephant in the room is that 90 percent of India--OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis--aren't even part of the game. That's really the elephant in the room," said Gandhi. He further emphasized that the INDIA alliance aims to protect the Constitution and that most partners in the bloc support the idea of conducting a caste census. He added that 'two businessmen' should not control every business in the country.

It is important to note that these allegations are based on Trivedi's statements, and the incident has not been independently confirmed. (ANI)

