Legacy of Fujimori: Hero or Villain?

Peru mourns former president Alberto Fujimori, reflecting on his mixed legacy. While credited for economic recovery and defeating terrorism, he faced severe criticism for human rights abuses and corruption. His death at 86 has reignited debates on his impact, with polarized views marking his final tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:07 IST
Peru is coming to terms with the death of former president Alberto Fujimori, who passed away at 86, leaving behind a legacy characterized by deep divisions. Fujimori is hailed by some for pulling Peru out of an economic crisis and defeating the Shining Path terrorist group in the 1990s.

However, his authoritarian rule, marked by clandestine military killings and human rights abuses, casts a long shadow. Fujimori was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for his involvement in the killings of 25 people, including a child. Controversially pardoned last December, his death has reignited debate about his legacy.

Supporters and detractors alike gathered to pay their respects or voice their opposition. Fujimori's free-market policies helped stabilize Peru's economy, but allegations of corruption, forced sterilizations, and the heavy-handed approach to governance remain contentious. His death also coincides with a period of ongoing political turbulence in Peru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

