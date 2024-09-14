Legacy of Fujimori: Hero or Villain?

Peru is coming to terms with the death of former president Alberto Fujimori, who passed away at 86, leaving behind a legacy characterized by deep divisions. Fujimori is hailed by some for pulling Peru out of an economic crisis and defeating the Shining Path terrorist group in the 1990s.

However, his authoritarian rule, marked by clandestine military killings and human rights abuses, casts a long shadow. Fujimori was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for his involvement in the killings of 25 people, including a child. Controversially pardoned last December, his death has reignited debate about his legacy.

Supporters and detractors alike gathered to pay their respects or voice their opposition. Fujimori's free-market policies helped stabilize Peru's economy, but allegations of corruption, forced sterilizations, and the heavy-handed approach to governance remain contentious. His death also coincides with a period of ongoing political turbulence in Peru.

(With inputs from agencies.)