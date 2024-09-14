Hero Laid to Rest with Full Military Honors in Rajouri

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army, Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar, was cremated with full military honors in his home village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.

Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar (42) and Sepoy Arvind Singh from Himachal Pradesh were killed in a terrorist encounter, while two other soldiers were injured. The incident occurred when terrorists opened fire on an Army-police joint search party in the upper reaches of Chhatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday evening.

A somber atmosphere enveloped Kumar's native Patra village in Sunderbani, Rajouri, as his body, draped in the tricolour, arrived in a decorated military vehicle for the last rites. Kumar is survived by his wife and two children – a boy in Class 7 and a girl in Class 3. Emotional scenes unfolded as relatives, including his 100-year-old grandmother, wept upon seeing his remains.

Thousands joined the funeral procession, chanting praises for Kumar, the Indian Army, and the nation while condemning Pakistan for supporting terrorism. ''We are proud of our martyr who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. However, his departure has left a deep wound that will not heal easily,'' said Kumar's uncle, Ashok Kumar, consoling the soldier's grieving family.

The cremation featured full military honors, including a wreath-laying ceremony and a gun salute. Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Ravinder Raina, MP Jugal Kishore, and local leaders attended to pay tributes. Earlier, the Army held a wreath-laying ceremony at the IAF station in Jammu for the fallen soldiers, led by Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and attended by senior police officers.

''In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, GOC White Knight Corps laid a wreath to pay homage to bravehearts Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar and Rifleman Arvind Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of Indian Army. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,'' stated an Army post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)