Tragic End for Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Sparks Outrage

Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically died after being attacked by her former partner, was buried with full military honors in Uganda. Her death has ignited anger over violence against women in Kenya's athletics community. Cheptegei was a celebrated athlete with numerous international victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:00 IST
Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who died after allegedly being doused in petrol and set alight by her former partner, was buried Saturday with full military honours at her ancestral place in Uganda's northeast. Cheptegei, 33, had returned to her home in western Kenya after competing in the Paris Olympics on August 11.

Three weeks after her marathon run, Cheptegei was allegedly attacked by her former boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, as she was returning from church with her daughters and younger sister in Kinyoro, Kenya, according to police and her family. Cheptegei suffered burns to 80% of her body and died from her injuries four days later.

Her father, Joseph Cheptegei, revealed that she had approached police multiple times to file complaints against Marangach. At her funeral, held with full military honours including a gun salute by the Ugandan military, she was remembered as a resilient and selfless athlete. Cheptegei's death has sparked outrage over violence against women in Kenya, with concerns particular to the athletics community.

