Vice President Dhankhar Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Reservation Remarks

In a veiled critique directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday condemned Gandhi's remarks on reservation, describing them as indicative of an 'anti-constitutional mindset.'

Dhankhar, speaking at a public event in Mumbai, emphasized that there is a growing need for constitutional awareness in India, as some individuals have seemingly overlooked its fundamental principles.

'A person holding a constitutional post making statements abroad about ending reservation reflects the same anti-constitutional mindset. The legacy of biases against reservation continues. It is an old, anti-constitutional stance,' Dhankhar articulated.

Highlighting the importance of reservation, Dhankhar remarked, 'Reservation is not against meritocracy but rather is the soul of our nation and Constitution. It is an affirmative action meant to support the pillars of our society, not to deprive others of opportunities.'

During his recent visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi had suggested that the Congress party might consider abolishing reservations once India becomes a fairer place, a condition he believes is not currently met.

