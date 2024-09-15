Political Tussle Over Kejriwal's Resignation: PR Stunt or Moral Stand?
AAP's Sandeep Pathak refutes BJP's claim that Arvind Kejriwal's resignation is a 'PR stunt', stating that the Delhi CM is consistently hindered from performing his duties. Kejriwal's resignation aims to restore public trust, while BJP accuses him of emulating Sonia Gandhi's model of governance.
- Country:
- India
The political climate in Delhi heated up on Sunday as the BJP labeled Arvind Kejriwal's intent to resign as a 'PR stunt', claiming that the AAP leader is stepping down due to a Supreme Court order. AAP MP Sandeep Pathak hit back, asserting that Kejriwal faced continual obstruction in exercising his official duties since taking office.
Pathak defended Kejriwal, stating, 'Ever since he formed the government in Delhi, he has had no power. At every step, he has been stopped from performing his duties. The court has acquitted him. It was the people who elected him; now, it is up to them to decide his future as CM.'
Conflict escalated after BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described Kejriwal's move as a strategy to repair his tarnished image, likening it to Sonia Gandhi's behind-the-scenes governance model. Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that Kejriwal is coordinating with MLAs to install his wife as the new Chief Minister.
Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign as Delhi's Chief Minister within two days to seek public validation of his honesty. The announcement followed his release from Tihar Jail, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Lawyers Push for Dismissal After Supreme Court Ruling
Brazil's Supreme Court Orders Complete Suspension of 'X' Social Media Network
E P Jayarajan's Possible Resignation Sparks Speculation in Kerala
In dark days of Emergency, Supreme Court upheld fundamental rights, national unity on issues of national interest: PM Modi.
People of India have never shown any distrust of Supreme Court or judiciary: PM Narendra Modi at district judiciary conference.