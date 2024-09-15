Left Menu

Political Tussle Over Kejriwal's Resignation: PR Stunt or Moral Stand?

AAP's Sandeep Pathak refutes BJP's claim that Arvind Kejriwal's resignation is a 'PR stunt', stating that the Delhi CM is consistently hindered from performing his duties. Kejriwal's resignation aims to restore public trust, while BJP accuses him of emulating Sonia Gandhi's model of governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:42 IST
Political Tussle Over Kejriwal's Resignation: PR Stunt or Moral Stand?
AAP MP Sandeep Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Delhi heated up on Sunday as the BJP labeled Arvind Kejriwal's intent to resign as a 'PR stunt', claiming that the AAP leader is stepping down due to a Supreme Court order. AAP MP Sandeep Pathak hit back, asserting that Kejriwal faced continual obstruction in exercising his official duties since taking office.

Pathak defended Kejriwal, stating, 'Ever since he formed the government in Delhi, he has had no power. At every step, he has been stopped from performing his duties. The court has acquitted him. It was the people who elected him; now, it is up to them to decide his future as CM.'

Conflict escalated after BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described Kejriwal's move as a strategy to repair his tarnished image, likening it to Sonia Gandhi's behind-the-scenes governance model. Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that Kejriwal is coordinating with MLAs to install his wife as the new Chief Minister.

Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign as Delhi's Chief Minister within two days to seek public validation of his honesty. The announcement followed his release from Tihar Jail, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024