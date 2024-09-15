US Pledges Support to Bangladesh for Inclusive and Equitable Future

The United States on Sunday assured Bangladesh of strengthening economic and political ties to foster a more equitable and inclusive future. The commitment was made during a meeting between a multi-agency US delegation and the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

The US delegation was spearheaded by Brent Neiman, Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the US Department of the Treasury, and included Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. The meeting follows Yunus's recent installation as Chief Advisor, succeeding Sheikh Hasina amidst mass protests.

The US embassy in Dhaka issued a statement affirming their dedication to aiding Bangladesh's challenges, noting efforts to rebuild the economy and strengthen national institutions. Yunus detailed ongoing reforms aimed at boosting financial sector transparency and addressing corruption.

