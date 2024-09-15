Left Menu

US Pledges Support to Bangladesh for Inclusive and Equitable Future

The United States, through a multi-agency delegation, assured Bangladesh of expanding economic and political ties. The delegation, led by officials from the Treasury and State Departments, met with Bangladesh's interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The discussions focused on fostering inclusive growth, institutional reforms, and addressing systemic corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:43 IST
US Pledges Support to Bangladesh for Inclusive and Equitable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The United States on Sunday assured Bangladesh of strengthening economic and political ties to foster a more equitable and inclusive future. The commitment was made during a meeting between a multi-agency US delegation and the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

The US delegation was spearheaded by Brent Neiman, Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the US Department of the Treasury, and included Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. The meeting follows Yunus's recent installation as Chief Advisor, succeeding Sheikh Hasina amidst mass protests.

The US embassy in Dhaka issued a statement affirming their dedication to aiding Bangladesh's challenges, noting efforts to rebuild the economy and strengthen national institutions. Yunus detailed ongoing reforms aimed at boosting financial sector transparency and addressing corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024