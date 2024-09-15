Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP's Haryana Strategy, Predicts Resounding Election Defeat

Former Union Minister Birender Singh has expressed Concern over BJP's position in Haryana polls. Prime Minister Modi has been brought in to campaign, signaling the gravity of the situation. Congress projects a significant win with over 70 seats, while AAP's impact is deemed minimal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:53 IST
Congress Criticizes BJP's Haryana Strategy, Predicts Resounding Election Defeat
Congress leader Birender Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Birender Singh voiced concerns on Sunday regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) standing in the upcoming Haryana elections. Highlighting the issue, Singh pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the campaign as an unusual move driven by the BJP's precarious position.

Singh stated, "The position of the BJP is concerning. This is why the Prime Minister has also come to campaign. The Prime Minister holds a significant position, and his involvement is not usually required in state elections, but due to the current situation of the BJP, they are trying to bring the Prime Minister to Haryana. However, the outcome will depend on the people's decision, which seems to have already been made."

Elaborating on the public sentiment, Singh claimed that more than 70 percent of the electorate opposes the BJP and predicted a comprehensive loss for the party, reducing it to a marginal presence. He also dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) potential influence in the state, indicating that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's presence would have minimal impact.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan bolstered this optimistic perspective, expressing confidence that the party would secure more than 70 seats in the upcoming assembly polls, citing unusually high public support. Meanwhile, in a rally at Kurukshetra, Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress, accusing it of appeasement politics and undermining reservations for Dalits and weaker sections. Haryana is set to vote on October 5, with results to be announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

