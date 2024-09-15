PM Modi Accuses JMM-led Jharkhand Government of Encouraging Infiltration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of encouraging Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration for vote bank politics.

He asserted that these infiltrators pose a significant threat to the state by altering the demographic landscape of Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions.

''Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have become a major threat to Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions. The demography of these regions is changing fast. Tribal population is on decline. Infiltrators are establishing control of the panchayat system, grabbing land, indulging in atrocities on daughters of the state...Each Jharkhand resident is feeling unsafe,'' the PM said while addressing the 'Parivartan Maharally' of the BJP at Gopal Maidan here.

He said the JMM was ''supporting infiltrators'' and that ''illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country have managed to gain influence over the ruling party in the state.'' Modi criticised the Jharkhand government for refusing to acknowledge the infiltration, despite a High Court order to establish an independent panel to probe ''infiltration of Bangladeshi immigrants'' in the state.

He termed the JMM, RJD and the Congress as the ''biggest enemies of Jharkhand'', asserting that these parties were ''power-hungry'' and ''indulged in vote bank politics''.

The PM said the RJD was still taking revenge for the creation of Jharkhand while the Congress hated the state and prevented tribals from coming to the mainstream.

''JMM which came to power through tribal votes is siding with forces which are usurping tribal land and forests,'' the PM said and added that the party was doing vote bank politics at the cost of dalits, backwards and tribals.'' He said, ''Tribal chief minister Champai Soren was insulted and ousted for JMM's greed for power. This has dealt a severe blow to the tribals of Jharkhand, and a fitting reply will be given. Even Sita Soren, sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren, was subjected to disrespect.'' The PM said, ''JMM-led coalition is all out to increase their vote bank in the name of religion. This is the time to prevent the threat by strengthening the BJP in the state. The government has been trained by Congress' school of corruption. It is time to bid farewell to JMM that looted mines, minerals and Army land.'' He added that the ruling coalition in the state was so deeply entrenched in corruption that substantial amounts of cash were recovered not only from their leaders but also from their aides.

The PM said lawlessness in the state had become so pervasive that people were compelled to place signs reading ''Not for Sale'' on their property to protect it.

The PM remarked that Jharkhand was created to fulfill grand aspirations, but those dreams have been sidelined.

Modi, who was scheduled to arrive in Jamshedpur by helicopter, had to travel to the steel city by road instead, as his copter was unable to take off due to adverse weather conditions.

''No obstacles, including heavy rain, could prevent me from reaching you, I am touched by your affection as a large number of people queued up along the highways braving incessant rains when I was coming via road as my chopper could not take off due to bad weather,'' he said.

He asserted that the BJP is set to come to power in the state after the assembly polls due later this year.

''If the BJP comes to power, it will launch a probe into the deaths of 15 aspirants during an excise constable recruitment drive,'' he said.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections, the PM said, ''The entire opposition hatched a big conspiracy, spread rumours and all forces got united to break the nation but the people voted for BJP and it is my promise to you that Modi will never break your trust.'' The country's middle class, youth, women and poor rely on BJP government which will go to any extent to fulfill their dreams, he added.

Modi said BJP has a special bond with Jharkhand and it was the saffron party which contributed towards creation of a separate state.

He alleged that the tribal youths were kept away from education and it was the BJP government which ensured their education and jobs by bringing in special schemes.

''It was BJP which established more than 400 Eklavya schools...It is the BJP who made a tribal woman the President of India,'' he said.

He asserted that the governments in the past indulged in loot of natural resources, mines and minerals and it was the BJP government which brought justice to them through District Mineral Fund.

Modi accused the JMM-led coalition of targeting BJP leaders and framing false cases against them.

He also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of ''Karma Festival,'' a tribal celebration that honours the bond of love between brothers and sisters, and said he has gifted 'pucca houses' under PMAY-G to his sisters here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who re-endorsed a JMM tweet accusing the Prime Minister of crossing all limits in spreading lies during his visit to Jamshedpur, later met Modi at Birsa Munda Airport.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here by road amid heavy rains, as he has special love for the people of Kolhan. Lotus will bloom for sure in Kolhan as well as across Jharkhand this time,'' Champai Soren said.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, ''His visit has infused a new energy among party workers. The lotus will bloom for sure in Jharkhand,'' Chouhan said.

(With inputs from agencies.)