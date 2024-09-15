Kisan Mahapanchayat Stands Neutral in Upcoming Elections

In a significant decision made at the Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Haryana's Jind district on Sunday, farmer leaders declared that they would neither support nor oppose any party in the upcoming elections.

The Mahapanchayat, organized under the Bharatiya Kisan Naujawan Union, saw participation from a large number of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states, along with prominent leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Shravan Singh Pandher, and Abhimanyu Kohad.

Providing insight into the Mahapanchayat's resolution, Dallewal stated, "Our focus is on strengthening the farmers' movement, not on electoral politics. We will raise awareness about government failures and anti-farmer decisions." Kohad added, "While we do not endorse any party, we urge voters to remember the injustices against farmers in the last decade."

(With inputs from agencies.)