Left Menu

Kisan Mahapanchayat Stands Neutral in Upcoming Elections

The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Haryana's Jind district decided neither to support nor oppose any party in upcoming elections. Attended by farmers from multiple states, the leaders emphasized focusing on their movement rather than politics. They condemned government actions that impeded the Mahapanchayat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jind | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:24 IST
Kisan Mahapanchayat Stands Neutral in Upcoming Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision made at the Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Haryana's Jind district on Sunday, farmer leaders declared that they would neither support nor oppose any party in the upcoming elections.

The Mahapanchayat, organized under the Bharatiya Kisan Naujawan Union, saw participation from a large number of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states, along with prominent leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Shravan Singh Pandher, and Abhimanyu Kohad.

Providing insight into the Mahapanchayat's resolution, Dallewal stated, "Our focus is on strengthening the farmers' movement, not on electoral politics. We will raise awareness about government failures and anti-farmer decisions." Kohad added, "While we do not endorse any party, we urge voters to remember the injustices against farmers in the last decade."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024