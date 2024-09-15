Left Menu

Kanhaiya Kumar Vows to Establish True Peace in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar asserted that there is a silence, not peace, in Jammu and Kashmir and pledged to bring genuine peace if his party gains power. He campaigned for Ghulam Ahmad Mir for the upcoming state assembly elections, criticizing the BJP and emphasizing a battle between ideologies of love and hate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantnag | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:34 IST
Kanhaiya Kumar Vows to Establish True Peace in Jammu and Kashmir
Kanhaiya Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar stated on Sunday that there is a noticeable silence in Jammu and Kashmir, and true peace would only be achieved when his party comes to power.

'There is a significant difference between silence and peace. Currently, there is silence here. We need to achieve genuine peace,' Kumar told PTI Videos.

Kumar was in the Union Territory to campaign for All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the party's candidate in the imminent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from the Dooru constituency.

Highlighting the public's discontent, Kumar remarked there is 'a substantial anger against the oppression' faced by the residents of Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade.

'Our assessment indicates that this election will see the highest voting percentage in Kashmir, with votes cast against oppression, unemployment, injustices, and to reclaim their right to statehood,' he said.

Kumar accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harboring 'ill intentions.'

'Those contesting as independents are essentially subservient to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. Thus, this election pits two forces against each other -- those who spread hatred and those who spread love and advocate for the rights of Jammu and Kashmir's people,' he asserted.

Kumar elaborated that the election represents a clash of ideologies, with the National Conference-Congress coalition contrasted against the BJP's allies.

'This struggle is between love and hate, justice and injustice, aimed at restoring the rights of Jammu and Kashmir's people, which were unjustly taken from them. The electorate understands the imperative of preventing vote division,' Kumar emphasized.

The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election is scheduled in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

