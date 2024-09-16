British Minister Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump
Britain's interior minister expressed shock over political violence, referencing a failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump. She emphasized that violence should have no place in politics and was relieved Trump was safe. The incident, deemed an 'apparent assassination attempt' by the FBI, underscores mounting political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a stark condemnation of political violence, Britain's interior minister declared the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump as 'appalling'.
Speaking to Sky News, Yvette Cooper stressed that violence has no place in political campaigns and expressed relief over Trump's safety following the FBI's findings.
The incident highlights growing concerns over political safety in an increasingly volatile climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jude Law Shines in FBI Thriller 'The Order'
German Interior Minister Prioritizes Israeli Institution Safety After Munich Shooting
Teen Shooter Denies Threats Despite Earlier FBI Tip-off
Germany's interior minister orders expanded controls at borders to stem irregular migration, extremism risks, reports AP.
Cryptocurrency Fraud Skyrockets: FBI Reports 45% Increase in Losses