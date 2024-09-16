Left Menu

British Minister Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump

Britain's interior minister expressed shock over political violence, referencing a failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump. She emphasized that violence should have no place in politics and was relieved Trump was safe. The incident, deemed an 'apparent assassination attempt' by the FBI, underscores mounting political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:39 IST
British Minister Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump
Donald Trump Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a stark condemnation of political violence, Britain's interior minister declared the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump as 'appalling'.

Speaking to Sky News, Yvette Cooper stressed that violence has no place in political campaigns and expressed relief over Trump's safety following the FBI's findings.

The incident highlights growing concerns over political safety in an increasingly volatile climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024