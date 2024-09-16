Left Menu

Congress Faces 15-Day Deadline to Avoid Government Shutdown

The U.S. Congress, returning from a recess, is racing against a 15-day deadline to pass a temporary funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. The impasse arises from Republican infighting and opposition to provisions in the proposed bill. Failure to pass the bill could result in significant disruptions to federal operations.

Updated: 16-09-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:35 IST
The U.S. Congress returns to session this week with a looming deadline to secure a temporary funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. The deadline is just 15 days away, and negotiations show no clear path forward.

Without a stopgap measure by midnight Sept. 30, federal agencies will be forced to cease operations, leaving thousands of employees furloughed. The Democratic-controlled Senate resumes Monday, followed by the Republican-dominated House on Tuesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson recently abandoned efforts to pass the bill, facing opposition within his party. Representatives Bryan Steil and Cory Mills publicly disagreed over the measure, highlighting Republican infighting. Some conservative House members are against both full-year and stopgap funding. The last shutdown, in 2018-2019, serves as a warning of potential disruptions to essential services, including air travel and national parks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

