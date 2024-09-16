Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Vice President Dhankhar Over Rahul Gandhi Comments

The Congress party criticized Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his repeated attacks on Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing that the vice president's role should remain bipartisan. Dhankhar had earlier accused Gandhi of undermining the Constitution and nation’s dignity during his US visit. Congress claims Dhankhar's critiques could also apply to Prime Minister Modi.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:04 IST
In a sharp critique on Monday, Congress lashed out at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his consistent verbal attacks on Rahul Gandhi. They reminded that the vice president's role is meant to be impartial and not partisan.

Dhankhar's earlier comments, suggesting Gandhi undermined the country's dignity during his US visit, were viewed as inappropriate by the opposition. They argued such remarks were unsuitable for someone holding a constitutional post.

Furthermore, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate implied that similar criticisms could be levied against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has issued problematic remarks in various countries.

The party also questioned Dhankhar's stance on conducting a caste census, contrasting it with Gandhi's support for the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

