Congress Criticizes Vice President Dhankhar Over Rahul Gandhi Comments

In a sharp critique on Monday, Congress lashed out at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his consistent verbal attacks on Rahul Gandhi. They reminded that the vice president's role is meant to be impartial and not partisan.

Dhankhar's earlier comments, suggesting Gandhi undermined the country's dignity during his US visit, were viewed as inappropriate by the opposition. They argued such remarks were unsuitable for someone holding a constitutional post.

Furthermore, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate implied that similar criticisms could be levied against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has issued problematic remarks in various countries.

The party also questioned Dhankhar's stance on conducting a caste census, contrasting it with Gandhi's support for the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)