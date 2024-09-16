Left Menu

Draghi Calls for Revamp of EU Competition Policy Amid Economic Challenges

Mario Draghi's proposal for a revamp of Europe's competition policy has sparked debate. While some speculate a leniency towards mergers, officials insist that competition policies remain vital to maintaining low prices and a level playing field. The discussion occurs as the EU prepares for a new competition commissioner amidst ongoing economic struggles.

Updated: 16-09-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:00 IST
Mario Draghi's recent call to overhaul Europe's stringent competition policies has ignited speculation about potential shifts under the EU's next antitrust chief. However, analysts suggest that existing stringent policies are unlikely to change significantly, despite Europe's ongoing economic challenges.

Many believe the EU's current stance on competition, which aims to prevent monopolies and protect consumer prices, will remain a key economic strategy. Critics argue that loosening these rules to create 'European champions' could disproportionately benefit larger member states like France, Germany, and Italy, at the expense of smaller nations.

Nevertheless, any shift in policy will depend on the new competition commissioner and the broader political landscape in Brussels. As the European Commission prepares for a new lineup, a robust competition policy continues to be seen as essential for investment, productivity, and fair market practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

