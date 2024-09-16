USPS Vows Timely Delivery of 2024 Election Ballots Amid Concerns

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said on Monday that he is "personally fully committed" to ensuring all ballots for the 2024 presidential election are delivered on time. This statement comes in response to concerns raised by state and local officials.

A group of election officials from the National Association of State Election Directors and other organizations expressed serious doubts about the USPS's capability to manage the delivery of millions of ballots. Their concerns include issues at processing facilities, mail losses, and training shortcomings among USPS front-line workers.

In a letter released on Monday, DeJoy promised to hold a call with state officials to tackle these specific issues. He mentioned that the USPS Office of Inspector General is auditing plants and delivery units to identify any problems with election mail, and will address these issues promptly.

Starting October 1, USPS plans to deploy ballot monitors in processing, retail, and delivery units to ensure policies and procedures are followed rigorously. Despite these measures, USPS continues to advise voters to mail their completed ballots at least one week before their state's deadline.

According to USPS, the agency delivered 99.89% of ballots from voters to election officials within seven days during the 2020 general election. With voting by mail starting soon in some states, USPS aims to maintain this high level of service for the 2024 election.

