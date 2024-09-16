Assassination Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh Faces Court in West Palm Beach
Ryan Routh, the alleged suspect in an attempted assassination of Donald Trump, appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was dressed in dark prison attire and restrained by shackles.
Ryan Routh, identified as the suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has made his first appearance in a federal courtroom in West Palm Beach, Florida.
A CNN reporter on social media noted that Routh was dressed in dark prison scrubs and had his hands and feet shackled.
The scene marks a significant development in the high-profile case that has captured national attention.
