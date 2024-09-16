Left Menu

Assassination Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh Faces Court in West Palm Beach

Ryan Routh, the alleged suspect in an attempted assassination of Donald Trump, appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was dressed in dark prison attire and restrained by shackles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:39 IST
Assassination Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh Faces Court in West Palm Beach

Ryan Routh, identified as the suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has made his first appearance in a federal courtroom in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A CNN reporter on social media noted that Routh was dressed in dark prison scrubs and had his hands and feet shackled.

The scene marks a significant development in the high-profile case that has captured national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024